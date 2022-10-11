KDP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.32, changing hands as high as $38.01 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $33.35 per share, with $41.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.00. The KDP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

