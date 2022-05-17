KDP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.31, changing hands as low as $35.70 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.44 per share, with $39.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.