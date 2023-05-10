KDNY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.14, changing hands as high as $23.27 per share. Chinook Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KDNY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.49 per share, with $27.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.55.

