KDDI (KDDIF) Price Target Decreased by 48.96% to 18.05

The average one-year price target for KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIF) has been revised to $18.05 / share. This is a decrease of 48.96% from the prior estimate of $35.37 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.26 to a high of $21.49 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.25% from the latest reported closing price of $26.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in KDDI. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDDIF is 0.43%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 350,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,663K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,188K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDDIF by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,907K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,985K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDDIF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,960K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDDIF by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 11,663K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDDIF by 5.78% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 11,371K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares , representing an increase of 50.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDDIF by 0.82% over the last quarter.

