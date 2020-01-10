KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY) closed at $13.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

KDDIY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.61 billion, up 8.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $48.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.55% and +5.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KDDIY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. KDDIY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, KDDIY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.84.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KDDIY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

