KDDI Corp. 9-month Profit, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - KDDI Corp. (KDDIY.PK, KDDIF.PK, 9433.T), a Japanese telecom company, reported Friday higher profit and revenues in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31.

The company said its results reflect impacts from fictitious transactions in the advertising agency business of its subsidiaries of KDDI, BIGLOBE Inc., and its subsidiary, G-PLAN INC. The company said there are suspicions that inappropriate transactions were conducted by employees of these subsidiaries.

After reflecting the adjustments related to the fictitious transactions, the company posted a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 554 billion yen in the nine-month period, 5.3 percent higher than 525.9 billion yen last year.

Operating income stood at 871.3 billion yen, up 2% from prior year's 853.9 billion yen.

After provisioning for externally flowed amounts related to the fictitious transactions, profit attributable was 536.9 billion yen , higher than 518.5 billion yen last year. Operating income was 854.3 billion yen, compared to prior year's 846.5 billion yen.

Operating revenue grew 3.8 percent to 4.47 trillion yen from 4.31 trillion yen in the previous year.

The company said the Special Investigation Committee is conducting its investigation, with the investigation report expected by the end of March 2026 for disclosure.

Based on the results of the investigation, corrections to prior financial statements and third-quarter results are planned to be disclosed by the end of March, while full-year results will be disclosed without delay.

In Japan, the shares closed Friday's regular trading 0.5 percent higher at 2,799.00 yen.

