KDDI - ADR (KDDIY) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 17.09

The average one-year price target for KDDI - ADR (OTC:KDDIY) has been revised to 17.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 15.93 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.68 to a high of 20.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from the latest reported closing price of 15.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in KDDI - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDDIY is 0.14%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 4,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,518K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDDIY by 5.50% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDDIY by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDDIY by 2.41% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDDIY by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.