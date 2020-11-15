Commodities

KDB to inject 800 bln won into Hanjin Kal to acquire Asiana Airlines - Yonhap

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Korea Development Bank (KDB) KDB.UL has decided to inject 800 billion won ($723.55 million) into Hanjin Kal 180640.KS, owner of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd 003490.KS, to acquire Asiana Airlines 020560.KS, Yonhap reported on Monday.

A deal would provide a lifeline for Asiana, which employs some 9,000 people and was restructuring heavily even before debt ballooned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 1,105.6600 won)

