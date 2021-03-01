KDB sets IPG for US$ SEC-reg triple-trancher, including SOFR-linked green bond

HONG KONG, Mar 2 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is marketing a US dollar benchmark SEC-registered bond offering in three tranches, including a green floater that is linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Initial price guidance for a three-year fixed rate bond and three-year green FRN was set at Treasuries plus 45bp area and the SOFR-equivalent, respectively. That of a 5.5-year fixed rate note is Treasuries plus 60bp area.

The senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Aa2/AA/AA–, in line with the issuer, and will price today during New York hours.

Proceeds from the green portion will be allocated toward financing and/or refinancing new or existing projects from the eligible green categories under the policy bank's sustainable bond framework. KDB intends to focus on projects related to the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and/or the construction or expansion of renewable energy production facilities, including those that use solar and wind power.

Proceeds from the fixed rate notes will be used for general operations, including extending foreign currency loans and the repayment of maturing debt and other obligations.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, KDB Asia and Mizuho Securities are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland)

