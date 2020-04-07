KDB reopens international market for Korean bonds

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has reopened the international bond market for South Korean issuers after a break of almost two months with a US$500m three-year floating-rate note.

The Reg S bond priced at par to yield three-month Libor plus 145bp, the tight end of final guidance of plus 145bp-150bp and well inside initial guidance of plus 180bp area.

The deal was upsized from US$300m after attracting orders of over US$2.3bn from 96 accounts, mainly from banks in Asia. Order books were already over US$2.2bn when Asia books were closed.

The Korean policy bank, rated Aa2/AA/AA–, was said to have paid no new issue concession over its outstanding curve, pointing to the depth of investor demand for short-dated high-grade paper despite heightened market volatility.

"Our primary intention for the issue this time was to reopen the Korean paper market as we were not necessarily facing needs to print US dollars," said a KDB official. "The spread is higher compared to our offering a few months ago, but it's still encouraging in that there were no major US banks that have priced a deal with a spread under 300bp recently."

The last public US dollar offering from Korea was almost two months ago when KDB priced a US$1.5bn dual-trancher on February 10. That SEC-registered deal included a US$750m three-year floating-rate note that priced at par to yield three-month Libor plus 35bp.

Bank credit spreads blew out in the US market in March, reaching as wide as 407bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BofA data. Volatility has subsided in the past 10 days, allowing Citigroup to print a US$3.5bn fixed-to-floating six-year non-call five at 275bp over Treasuries on April 1. A week earlier, Wells Fargo paid 375bp for a US$2.5bn 11-year non-call 10.

Offshore new issues from Korea are generally rare in late February to early March, as many borrowers need to update their financial statements to meet the 135-day rule before accessing the 144a market. This year, however, the spread of the coronavirus and the ensuing global market turmoil put deals on hold even in late March.

As a result, the international bond pipeline from Korea has built up, despite some state agencies and enterprises like Export-Import Bank of Korea and Korea National Oil Corporation turning to private placements or different currencies to raise funds.

Late last month, Kexim raised US$425m from a private placement of 1.375% notes due 2025, while KNOC sold a SFr200m (US$206m) 0.875% five-year bond to Swiss investors on April 3, with bank treasuries taking 44%, followed by asset managers 40%, insurance companies 7%, pension funds 5% and private banks and banks 5%.

Shinhan Bank, which had hired banks for an international offering, is set to price a five-year US dollar floating-rate bond in Taiwan's Formosa market later today, according to a term sheet.

PIPELINE BUILDS UP

KDB's new issue is raising expectations that other investment-grade Korean issuers will return to the international bond market.

Kexim, also rated Aa2/AA/AA-, has mandated UBS, Citigroup, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and HSBC for a global bond offering. The format of the deal as well as currency and tenor will depend on market conditions, according to a Kexim official.

Korea East-West Power, rated Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P), has also mandated Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole and HSBC for a US dollar bond. The Korean power producer has a US$500m 2.5% bond due in June this year and aims to price the deal this month.

"The market is open, so Korean issuers will follow suit after those in the US in printing bonds as an insurance policy against market conditions potentially deteriorating even further in the next month or two," said a banker on some deals in the pipeline.

Other issuers in the pipeline for G3 currency bonds during the second quarter include Korea Resources Corporation.

KDB's new senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P) and will be drawn off a global MTN programme. The bond tightened 2bp in early trading on the first trading day.

Standard Chartered Bank was the sole lead manager and bookrunner.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Steve Garton)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 2843 1679; Reuters Messaging: Jihye.Hwang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.