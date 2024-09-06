KD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.63, changing hands as low as $22.43 per share. Kyndryl Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.87 per share, with $28.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.61.

