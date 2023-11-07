KC HRW Futures Falling Double Digits

Wheat prices are backing off from Monday’s gain, led by a pullback in the HRW market. Front month KC futures are down by as much as 1.7% on double digit losses. Chicago prices are trading 5 to 5 ¾ cents in the red. MGE spring wheat futures are currently 2 to 5 ½ cents lower.

Crop Progress data showed that winter wheat planting advanced 6% to 90% finished. The average pace would be 89% finished. Emergence advanced 11% points to 75% emerged nationally. Conditions were 5 points higher than last week on the Brugler500 Index to 335.

The monthly Census data showed 1.851 MMT of wheat was shipped during September. That was a 27% increase for the month, but down by 1.2 MMT from Sep ’22.

Wheat export shipments were reported at 71,608 MT for the week that ended 11/02. The season’s total was reported at 7.194 MMT compared to 9.83 MMT last season.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.71, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.97 1/2, down 5 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.89, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.34, down 11 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.65 3/8, down 11 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.26 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

