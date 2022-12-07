KBWP Outperforms Broader Financials by Over 2100 Basis Points YTD

Investors who refined their financials exposure to property and casualty were rewarded in 2022.

P&C has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 financials sector since mid-February. The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty ETF (KBWP) has increased 11.4% year to date, while the financials sector has declined -9.7% during the same period, as of December 6.

Eliminating energy and commodities focused ETFs, KBWP is Invesco’s top-performing ETF year to date as of December 6. Since October 1, when equities began their rebound, KBWP is up 14.6% while the finanicals sector is up 6.5%.

P&C was better positioned than other segments in the financials sector to withstand the challenges roiling global markets this year. P&C’s business models are able to pass on costs to consumers via higher premiums.

P&C premiums have increased for the last 20 consecutive quarters, leaving these companies well prepared for the effects of inflation, according to Rene Reyna, head of Thematic & Specialty Product Strategy at Invesco. On the claims side, Reyna said the premium growth the P&C space has seen has offset the increasing cost of repairs relevant to auto claims, and the increasing cost of construction materials and labor in property claims.

While P&C is generally not a high growth segment of the market, these companies will typically have a steadier business model because they have the ability to pass on costs to consumers that other segments do not have.

P&C companies offsetting costs through higher premiums is a trend that Reyna expects will continue. With a longer-term perspective, P&C is expected to continue to be more insulated in some of the downdrafts affecting the market.

While growth-oriented investors may not see a fit for these value-tilted stocks, there are strengths in refining financials exposure to P&C in the current market environment. A long allocation to P&C might be an ideal fit for longer-term investors that are open to a value tilt.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.