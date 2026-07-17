KBWB vs. UYG: Which Financials ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) offers investors straightforward exposure to U.S. banks, while ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG) applies 2x daily leverage to the financial sector.

UYG carries a notably higher expense ratio than KBWB.

Over the past year, KBWB posted a stronger return of nearly 40%.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF ›

Investors choosing between the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) and ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEMKT:UYG) need to weigh UYG’s 2x daily leverage and higher fees against KBWB’s focused, traditional banking portfolio.

While both funds target the financial sector, they’re designed to play different roles in a portfolio. KBWB tracks a traditional bank index and is built for buy-and-hold exposure, while UYG is a leveraged instrument designed for short-term, tactical trades -- it uses derivatives to try to double the daily performance of its benchmark.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric KBWB UYG Issuer Invesco ProShares Expense ratio 0.35% 0.94% 1-year return (as of July 15, 2026) 39.43% 14.08% Dividend yield 2.00% 0.88% Beta 1.24 1.58 AUM $6.5 billion $743.1 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

UYG is the more expensive fund, with a 0.94% expense ratio versus KBWB’s 0.35%. Based on regular quarterly distributions, UYG's dividend yield is about 0.88%, lower than KBWB's 1.9%. Some financial sites report a much higher trailing yield for UYG. That's typically because they’re including a large, irregular year-end capital gains distribution that isn't a reflection of UYG’s ongoing “predictable” income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric KBWB UYG Max drawdown (5 yr) (49.32%) (47.77%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,772 $1,901

What's inside

Launched in 2007, UYG provides leveraged exposure to the financial sector with 76 holdings. Its top positions include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKB) at 7.6%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 7.2%, and the ProShares Genius Money Market ETF (NYSEMKT:IQMM) at 5.4%. The fund’s primary risk is the daily reset on its leverage -- a mechanism that can erode value quickly during volatile stretches, even if the underlying index eventually recovers. On top of its modest 0.88% regular dividend yield, UYG paid out a $9.83 per-share short-term capital gains distribution in December 2025, separate from its regular income -- the kind of lumpy, unpredictable payout that's common for leveraged funds and can significantly distort headline yield figures from one year to the next.

KBWB offers more traditional financial exposure by tracking the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, and holds 26 positions -- all large U.S. banks. Top holdings include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 8.2%, JPMorgan Chase at 8.2%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) at 7.9%. KBWB launched in 2011. Unlike UYG, it maintains straightforward equity exposure with no derivatives involved.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The performance gap between these two ETFs comes down to how each fund is built. KBWB simply owns a basket of large U.S. banks, so when bank stocks rally, as they have over the past year, the fund captures that gain in a clean, predictable way. UYG is engineered to double the daily move of a broader financials index, and the daily-reset mechanism is the key thing to understand -- over a full year that includes any volatility or sideways chop, compounding can quietly work against the fund, which helps explain why UYG lagged even as banks performed well.

The dividend picture adds another wrinkle worth understanding before buying UYG. Like virtually all U.S. ETFs -- including KBWB -- UYG is legally required to pass along substantially all of its income and realized gains to shareholders each year. The difference is that KBWB, as a plain index fund, has no history of capital gains distributions, while UYG's use of swaps and other derivatives to maintain its daily 2x exposure tends to realize gains more often. That's what happened in December 2025, when UYG paid out $9.83 per share in short-term capital gains on top of its regular dividend. These types of distributions are taxed at ordinary income rates rather than the lower long-term capital gains rate, and -- importantly -- they’re taxable in the year they’re paid. That's a real consideration for anyone holding UYG in a taxable brokerage account, and a big reason leveraged ETFs are generally considered less tax-efficient than plain-vanilla funds like KBWB.

For investors who want exposure to the strength in U.S. banks without leverage risk, KBWB's straightforward approach is the more sensible one. UYG can make sense for a trader making a short-term, high-conviction bet on financials, but leveraged funds like this are best used with a clear exit plan and a good understanding of what it can trigger at tax time.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Andy Gould has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.