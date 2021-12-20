KBWB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.38, changing hands as low as $64.34 per share. Invesco KBW Bank shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBWB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.91 per share, with $73.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.25.

