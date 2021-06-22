KBWB, FTXG: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco KBW Bank ETF, where 6,370,000 units were destroyed, or a 16.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in morning trading today Wells Fargo is down about 0.2%, and Bank of America is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FTXG, in morning trading today J.M. Smucker is up about 0.1%, and General Mills is up by about 0.4%.

