KBW Remains a Hold on Meritage (MTH)

KBW analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Hold rating on Meritage (MTH – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $182.59.

According to TipRanks, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 76.14% success rate. Rahmani covers the Real Estate sector, focusing on stocks such as DigitalBridge Group, American Homes, and Ready Capital.

Meritage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $178.25.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $189.96 and a one-year low of $108.54. Currently, Meritage has an average volume of 439.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meritage (MTH) Company Description:

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title. Meritage Homes was founded by Steven J. Hilton and William W. Cleverly in 1985 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More on MTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.