KBW Keeps Their Buy Rating on First Business Financial (FBIZ)

KBW analyst Damon Delmonte maintained a Buy rating on First Business Financial (FBIZ – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $33.53.

According to TipRanks, Delmonte is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.52% success rate. Delmonte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Financial Institutions, First Business Financial, and Horizon Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Business Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

FBIZ market cap is currently $283.9M and has a P/E ratio of 7.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

First Business Financial (FBIZ) Company Description:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

