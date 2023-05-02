KBR's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Backlog Strong

KBR, Inc. KBR reported strong results in first-quarter 2023, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company jumped 4.28% on May 1, post the earnings release.



The company’s top and bottom lines gained on strong underlying growth and margin expansion as well as excellent bookings in the reported quarter.



Stuart Bradie, KBR’s president and CEO, said, “Of particular note in the quarter is that our bookings were in strategic areas across our portfolio – energy security, national security, defense modernization, space and sustainability. We are thus well-positioned to continue to deliver growth and value for our stakeholders.”

Inside the Headline Numbers

Adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share surpassed the consensus estimate of 58 cents by 15.5% and increased 8.1% from 62 cents reported a year ago. The adjusted earnings increased by 22%, excluding Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).

KBR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KBR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | KBR, Inc. Quote

Total revenues inched up 0.6% year over year to $1.7 billion and topped the consensus mark of $1.62 billion by 4.9%. The downside was mainly due to the completion of work related to the Operations Allies Welcome program in early 2022, which commenced in third-quarter 2021. Revenues increased by 18%, excluding OAW.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.2% year over year to $182 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 170 basis points to 11%.

Segmental & Backlog Details

Revenues in the Government Solutions or GS segment increased 12% year over year to $1,328 million. The upside was backed by increased activity in Readiness & Sustainment, Defense and Science & Space. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $132 million from $143 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% was at with the prior year.



Sustainable Technology Solutions' (STS) revenues rose 47% year over year to $375 million, driven by both increased sustainable services and technology. Adjusted EBITDA increased a whopping 91% year over year to $82 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 500 basis points to 22%. This was attributable to a favorable revenue mix, the achievement of certain licensing milestones and the acceleration of certain project closeouts.



As of Mar 31, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) was $20.89 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2021-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $16 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.9 billion of the total backlog.



At the first quarter’s end, the company delivered book-to-bill of 1.4x and recorded $3.1 billion in bookings and options.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, KBR’s cash and cash equivalents were $416 million, up from $389 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt was $1,374 million at March 2023-end, down from $1,376 million at 2022-end.



In the first three months of 2023, cash provided by operating activities totaled $35 million, down from $89 million in the year-ago period. It had an adjusted free cash flow of $16 million, significantly down from $83 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance

KBR expects total revenues in the range of $6.9-$7.1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA between $715 and $745 million. Also, it expects an effective tax rate between 24% and 25% and adjusted earnings per share in the band of $2.76-$2.96. Adjusted operating cash flow is projected in the range of $425-$460 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Masco Corporation MAS reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2023. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing actions and operational improvements.



On the other hand, adjusted earnings and net sales declined on a year-over-year basis due to supply-chain challenges and inflation headwinds.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported impressive results for first-quarter 2023, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis.



The upside in AWI’s first quarter results was driven by double-digit sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in the Mineral Fiber segment.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM started 2023 on an impressive note. The company reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The company witnessed solid gross orders, closings and margins in the first quarter and posted a 28% increase in earnings per share (EPS) and a 12-month return on equity of 32%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.