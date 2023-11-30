KBR's Purifier Technology Licensed for Pusri 3B Ammonia Plant

KBR, Inc.’s KBR Purifier ammonia technology is all set to be built in South Sumatera Province of Indonesia for the PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang’s (Pusri) planned 3B Ammonia Plant.



This will be KBR's 12th ammonia plant licensed to PT Pupuk Indonesia — a parent company of Pusri.



KBR will provide technology license, proprietary engineering design, proprietary equipment, and catalyst for the new plant, which will replace two existing plants, Pusri 3 and Pusri 4. This will help delivering significant savings in energy consumption and operational costs to Pusri.



The stock fell 13.5% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 9.3% decline. The trend is likely to continue, given the solid backlog level (including award options).

Strategic Initiatives to Boost Backlog

KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



KBR's determination to reduce emissions, diversify products, improve energy efficiency and implement more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving its performance. Demand for the company’s technologies in ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics and refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards have been going strong.



KBR has been working on multiple initiatives and contracts to expand its low-carbon ammonia offerings for energy transition, which is a crucial step toward global decarbonization efforts. It has been a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the same market for decades. Since 1943, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has licensed, engineered, and constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants throughout the world.



As of Sep 29, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) of KBR was $21.8 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.28 billion and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.98 billion.

