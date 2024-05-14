KBR's Operator Training Simulator to Aid OCI's Texas Facility

KBR, Inc. KBR has clinched a contract from OCI Global to design and deploy its proprietary operator training simulator for the latter’s clean ammonia synloop unit.



Per the deal, KBR’s advanced digital solutions help clients maximize the ammonia yield and improve energy and production efficiency. Also, it is a customizable scenario-based digital training environment that simulates plant start-ups and shut-downs before they occur to increase operator competency and reduce operational risk.



OCI’s 3,000 metric tonnes per day Texas Blue Clean Ammonia facility is expected to deliver a 70% lower total greenhouse gas emission compared with conventional ammonia production.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 19.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry's 16.6% rally. KBR's earnings estimate for 2024 reflects 10.3% year-over-year growth on a 9.1% increase in revenues.

KBR's Low-Carbon Ammonia Offerings Bode Well

Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered and constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide, capturing approximately 50% of the market share of licensed capacity. The determination to lower emissions, achieve product diversification and energy efficiency, and develop more sustainable technologies and solutions has been driving KBR’s performance.



The company’s operator training simulator is built on proprietary design and knowledge, which provides the most comprehensive and holistic digital training and simulation platform for KBR-designed plants.



The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, refining for product diversification and greener solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction, and KBR’s advisory portfolio continues to see increasing activity, particularly in the energy transition.



KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



KBR's determination to reduce emissions, diversify products, improve energy efficiency and implement more sustainable technologies and solutions has been driving its performance.

