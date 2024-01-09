KBR's K-GreeN Technology Selected for H2biscus Ammonia Plan

KBR, Inc. KBR is all set to provide its K-GreeN technology license and proprietary engineering design for Lotte Chemical's H2biscus green ammonia project development in Sarawak, Malaysia.



The project, which was provided by a consortium of Lotte Chemical, Korea National Oil Corp and Samsung Engineering, will produce 800 KTA of green ammonia from hydropower.



Doug Kelly, KBR’s president of technology, said, "Our green ammonia solutions and complementary technologies such as H2ACT make KBR the preferred technology licensors for major energy transition projects around the world."



The stock inched up 0.2% on Jan 8 after the news released.

Strategic Initiatives to Boost Backlog

KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



KBR's determination to reduce emissions, diversify products, improve energy efficiency and implement more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving its performance. Demand for the company’s technologies in ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics and refining for product diversification, and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards have been going strong.



It has been working on multiple initiatives and contracts to expand its low-carbon ammonia offerings for energy transition, which is a crucial step toward global decarbonization efforts. The firm has been a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the same market for decades. Since 1943, the company has licensed, engineered and constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants throughout the world.



As of Sep 29, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) of KBR was $21.8 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.28 billion and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.98 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 12.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 7.4% growth, the recent contract wins are expected to have boosted its performance in the fourth quarter of 2023.



KBR’s earnings estimates for 2024 indicate 12.3% year-over-year growth. Also, it has a Growth Score of B.

