KBR's GS Unit Wins $75M, 5-Yr Recompete Task Order From DoD

KBR, Inc. KBR is set to address the Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) critical technology areas of advanced materials, trusted artificial intelligence and autonomy and renewable energy generation and storage through a $75 million, five-year recompete task order.



Per the deal, KBR’s Government Solutions U.S. unit will provide research and development for engineering, new product design and development, logistics and reliability improvements, and obsolescence and diminishing sources of manufacturing and supply.



This deal was provided under the DoD Information Analysis Center (“IAC”) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicles and recaptures the Project Manager Transportation Systems Family of Vehicles Analysis IAC MAC contract.



KBR will fortify its growth initiative, focusing on ground vehicle systems and representing more than 80% growth from the previous task order.



Shares of the company rose by 0.94% on Oct 17 and 8% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 5.4% growth. The trend is likely to continue, given the solid backlog level (including award options).

Contract Wins: A Boost for the Backlog

KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



As of Jun 30, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) of KBR was $21.06 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions or GS booked $11.82 billion and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $5.06 billion.



Nearly 70% of the backlog represents work in GS. The upside was attributable to favorable defense, space and military budgets, which increased demand for GS services. The majority of these work are long-term reimbursable service annuity-type contracts with significantly lower risks than some of the other projects. The company believes that this will ultimately help in margin expansion and de-risking of business considerably.



In second-quarter 2023, the Science & Space division under the GS segment rose 12% to $287 million. For 2023, our model predicts a 2.8% increase in revenues to $5.5 billion from the GS segment. The GS business has been banking on on-contract growth in logistics and engineering, take-away wins and new work awarded under the company’s portfolio of well-positioned contracting vehicles.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Construction sector are:



Fluor Corporation FLR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLR benefits from its diverse presence in various markets, which allows it to reduce the impact of market fluctuations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.6% and 159.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.



Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. MEC operates as a contract manufacturer that serves heavy and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture and the military, as well as other end markets in the United States.



This Zacks Rank #1 company’s consensus estimate for earnings has increased from 58 cents to 59 cents over the past 60 days.



Willdan Group WLDN is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies and private industry.



Willdan Group presently has a Zacks Rank #2. WLDN’s expected earnings growth rate for 2023 is 50%.

