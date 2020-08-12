KBR Wins Recompete Task Order to Boost USAF Bomber Readiness

KBR, Inc. KBR is set to provide sustainment engineering to America's longest-serving and most versatile bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress. The company has received a $40-million recompete task order from the United States Air Force (“USAF”) Installation Contracting Center/KVD under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract.



Per this cost-plus, fixed fee task order, KBR will perform the work for the United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Reliability and Sustainment Improvement Program. This accord will enable KBR to improve its company-developed, web-based application that facilitates the ability of B-52 engineers to analyze and trend aircraft data in support of weapon system integrity programs.



KBR will accomplish this work over the next five years, primarily at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. It will partner with the Air Force to keep the B-52 operational, while enhancing availability and reducing total ownership costs.

KBR & the DoD IAC Program

KBR has been involved with the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005. The DoD IAC program, part of the Defense Technical Information Center, serves technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. KBR provides a wide array of engineering and technical solutions across the U.S. military systems on land, at sea, and in the air, space and cyberspace.



The company’s Government Solutions business — which contributed 69.6% to 2019 revenues — has been serving the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and other federal agencies as well as foreign allies over the past several years.



Its innovative mission critical solutions — which combine engineering, technical and scientific expertise — provide it with an edge over peers. KBR has become one of the most trusted companies to excel in complex and extreme environments.



Its shares have gained nearly 35% in the past three months, almost in line with the Zacks Engineering - R And D Services industry’s 40.5% growth. Notably, the company is banking on strength across businesses to optimize growth potential. Also, steady backlog growth is adding to KBR’s bliss. It believes that a healthy balance between energy and government projects positions the company well for future growth.

KBR — which shares space with Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and AECOM ACM in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

