KBR Wins FEED Contract From Woodside, Boosts Technology

KBR, Inc. KBR has received an engineering services contract to support Woodside Energy (USA) Inc.’s proposed H2OK liquid hydrogen production facility project in Ardmore, OK.



Per the deal, KBR will provide a front-end engineering design (FEED) for Woodside's H2OK liquid hydrogen facility. Cryogenic liquid hydrogen is used in the transportation industry as a fuel for fleets where the combustion of liquid hydrogen produces zero emissions, with water as the only by-product.



KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions’ president, Jay Ibrahim, said, "Our focus on energy transition and carbon footprint reduction is helping our clients meet their sustainability goals around the globe. At KBR, we continually strive to develop new technologies and solutions that benefit our planet."

Sustainable Technology Business a Boon for KBR

The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment — comprising 20.3% of the company’s total revenues — includes Energy Solutions, Technology Solutions and Non-Strategic Business segments. This segment is anchored by innovative, proprietary process technologies.

In the past 50 years, KBR has designed, developed, and supported cryogenic liquified natural gas facilities. Also, it has extensive experience in hydrogen, both through its work in the space industry and industrial facilities. This deep domain knowledge makes KBR ideally suited to provide high-end engineering and be the integrator for cryogenic liquid hydrogen facilities.



KBR’s best-in-class technologies have been helping to design and build end-to-end, sophisticated digitization solutions as well as services for clients across the world. This includes high-fidelity operator training simulators, reliability-based maintenance solutions, dynamic simulation solutions, advanced process control solutions and more. These notable digitized technologies and solutions allow companies to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs as well as create opportunities for generating higher revenues and profitability.



Over the past several years, KBR has been offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to support decarbonization. Also, it is actively involved in the hydrogen value chain, both as a technology provider and an advisor by providing differentiated project delivery solutions.



Overall, it has been driving growth by focusing on lowering carbon emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies as well as solutions. Demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is gaining traction and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in energy transition.



KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s shares have gained 21.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 3.7% rally.

