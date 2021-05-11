KBR Wins Engineering Contract for BUA's Nigeria Facility

KBR, Inc. KBR has inked a contract from BUA Group, one of the leading agricultural and industrial chemicals conglomerates, to provide efficient and sustainable engineering solutions.



With this contract, KBR will accomplish Front-End Engineering Design or FEED for BUA Group's refinery facility in Nigeria. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit is responsible for the contract work. Components of the work include sulphur removal facilities, water treatment facilities to meet high level environmental standards and heat integration to ensure long standing efficiency of production.



Notably, this refinery facility will help in fuel production for Nigeria's domestic and regional markets. This will also facilitate in reducing the country's dependence on imported supplies.



Jay Ibrahim, KBR President of Sustainable Technology Solutions, said, "KBR's Sustainable Technology Solutions business is committed to helping provide and shape sustainable and efficient solutions to its clients globally.” He further added, "This contract outlines our strong position as a market leader in this sector, and we are excited to continue working with BUA in this critical next phase of the project."

Solid Backlog Level & Share Performance

KBR’s solid performance is backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. Effective Jan 1, 2021, it implemented a strategic change and transitioned from a three-core business segment model to a two-core business segment model comprised of Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions.



The Technology Solutions segment — comprising 20.3% of the company’s total revenues — includes Energy Solutions, Technology Solutions and Non-strategic Business segments. This segment is anchored by innovative, proprietary process technologies.



As of Mar 31, 2021, total backlog was $14.6 billion compared with $15.1 billion at 2020-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.3 billion. Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $2.3 billion of the total backlog.



In April, KBR secured a contract from JS Energy Limited for KBR’s K-PRO™ Propane Dehydrogenation (“PDH”) technology, which will help the latter to convert propane into propylene for a PDH project in Pakistan.







Its shares have surged 32.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s 30.9% rally. The company’s performance was backed by solid contract winning spree, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government and technology businesses. On a further encouraging note, it has a robust earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing 13 quarters.

Zacks Rank

KBR — which shares space with AECOM ACM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J and Quanta Services Inc. PWR in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AECOM (ACM): Free Stock Analysis Report



KBR, Inc. (KBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.