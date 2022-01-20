KBR Wins Contract From LG Chem to Allow Use of Hydro-PRT

In a bid to help clients realize their sustainability and ESG goals, KBR, Inc. KBR, together with Mura, has inked a deal with LG Chem, Korea, to provide technology licensing and engineering for its one-of-a-kind Hydro-PRT.



Developed by Mura, Hydro-PRT is licensed exclusively by KBR. This breakthrough plastics recycling technology utilizes a uniquely patented, supercritical steam process to convert a wide range of single-use and other plastics into commercial raw materials that are used to produce new plastics. KBR’s support will enable LG Chem to implement the innovative and scalable Hydro-PRT technology at its Dangjin plant.



KBR’s Technology president, Doug Kelly, said, "KBR is committed to helping clients realize their sustainability and ESG objectives and LG Chem's early leadership in this area is a testament to their sustainability commitment."

KBR’s Robust Technology Support to Aid Business

For more than 50 years, KBR has been leading process technology development, commercialization and the plant design solutions industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBR’s best-in-class technologies have been helping to design and build end-to-end, sophisticated digitization solutions as well as services for clients across the world. This includes high-fidelity operator training simulators, reliability-based maintenance solutions, dynamic simulation solutions, advanced process control solutions and more. These notable digitized technologies and solutions allow companies to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs as well as create opportunities for generating higher revenues and profitability.



Over the past several years, KBR has been offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to support decarbonization. Also, it is actively involved in the hydrogen value chain, both as a technology provider and an advisor by providing differentiated project delivery solutions.



Overall, it has been driving growth by focusing on lowering carbon emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies as well as solutions. Demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is gaining traction and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in energy transition.



KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s shares have gained 20% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s breakeven level.

