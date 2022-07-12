KBR Wins Air Force Deal to Study Biomedical Impacts on Airmen

KBR, Inc. KBR received a 3-year $20-million contract to continue providing its support to one of the units of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the 711th Human Performance Wing.



Per this cost-plus-fixed-fee deal, KBR will provide its health and human performance research and development (R&D) services to AFRL at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. KBR’s human health and performance specialists will investigate airmen’s readiness to include the biomedical impacts of air and space and cognitive and physiological performance. KBR will support aerospace physiology research in Wright-Patterson's new centrifuge and research altitude chambers facilities in Ohio, as well as Neurology, Operational Vision and Enroute Care studies.



Byron Bright, president of KBR’s Government Solutions (GS) U.S., stated, "As a part of KBR's Zero Harm culture, the well-being of our service members is always top priority. Our team is excited to participate in this critical research to advance the military's understanding of the capabilities of the human body."



KBR has been supporting medical research and testing with a focus on human health and performance for more than 40 years. For the past 10 years, KBR at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, has been the lead test and evaluation provider for aircraft and personal high-altitude oxygen and protection systems within the industry and the Department of Defense and NASA.

KBR’s Robust GS Business to Aid Business

KBR is a leader in advancing the U.S. military’s air, space, cyber and missile defense systems. The company’s Government Solutions unit has been performing pretty well. The GS business has been banking on on-contract growth in logistics and engineering, take-away wins and new work awarded under the company’s portfolio of well-positioned contracting vehicles.



Strength in KBR’s overseas logistics and mission support programs on the back of higher military exercise activities, increased outsourcing of sustainment activities by the military and the ramp-up of the new wins led to the upside. Further, higher tasking for various missile defense and other military priorities in its engineering business areas under select IDIQ contracts also led to the upside.



KBR’s shares have gained 1.6% this year against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 7% fall. KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level and potential government and technology businesses.

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



