KBR Wins Advisory Consulting Contract for Kuwait's Energy Plan

KBR, Inc. KBR secured a consulting contract from Kuwait Oil Company to develop a master plan for 17GW of renewable energy and 25GW of green hydrogen production by 2050.



Per the contract, the company will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for deploying wind and solar power with storage capability. This renewable power will support green hydrogen production for internal use and export. The work will span 18 months and include market analysis, feasibility studies and training for Kuwaiti nationals.



The move indicates KBR's commitment to Kuwait, sustainability, and the energy transition. It highlights the company's advisory expertise in major national energy projects, backed by decades of successful work in the GCC region. KBR aims to expand its presence in Kuwait by contributing to this significant national strategy.

Consistent Contract Wins Boost Backlog

KBR’s focus on a resilient business model and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum. Heightening emphasis on national security on a global scale, energy security, energy transition and climate change is a major tailwind.



In first-quarter 2024, KBR received $1.9 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1.1X.



As of Mar 29, 2024, the total backlog (including award options of $3.596 billion) was $20.8 billion compared with $21.73 billion at 2023-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.89 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment contributed $4.36 billion to the total backlog.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 21.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 31.3% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed the industry this year, the ongoing contract wins are likely to boost its prospects in the forthcoming quarters. KBR’s earnings estimate for 2024 reflects 10.7% year-over-year growth on a 9.2% increase in revenues.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Construction sector are:



AAON, Inc. AAON flaunts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). AAON delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



KB Home KBH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 6.5% and 19.2%, respectively, from prior-year levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.