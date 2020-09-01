KBR Wins $75M IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Navy in Africa

KBR, Inc. KBR has won a $75-million recompete contract from the U.S. Navy to support Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central across multiple bases in Djibouti, Africa. Through this five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, KBR will enhance infrastructure at both Camp Lemonnier, and its associated Chabelley Airfield.



Since 2013, KBR has been providing base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier. Also, it has been working in that region since 2002. While serving in Africa, KBR’s team has achieved more than 25 million hours without a lost-time safety incident.



Over the past 75 years, it has been offering military readiness support to the U.S. government. KBR has been one of the trusted companies to excel in complex and extreme environments.



The company offers solutions for base and contingency operations, asset management, and prepositioned stocks and operations maintenance to the U.S. Navy and allied forces throughout the world.

A Look at KBR’s Performance & Prospects

The contract with the U.S. Navy reflects KBR’s ability to cash in on big government projects for driving revenues. The company’s backlog of $12.59 billion (as of Jun 30, 2020) highlights underlying strength. It believes that solid project execution strategy will ultimately help the company in margin expansion.







Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its uptick in price movement can primarily be attributable to ongoing contract wins, acquisitions and robust organic growth. We believe that the recent move will further boost its performance.



Moreover, the company’s recent agreement with Arlington Capital Partners to acquire Centauri, LLC — a leading independent provider of high-end space, directed energy and other advanced technology solutions — will boost revenues, given attractive and growing federal sectors aligned with DoD and intelligence priorities that benefit from bipartisan support.

