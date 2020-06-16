KBR Wins $570M Contract to Aid Marshall Space Flight Center

KBR, Inc. KBR has received a $570.3-million cost-plus-award-fee contract from NASA to support Marshall Space Flight Center, located in Huntsville, AL. This indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has one base year, followed by seven years of options.



Per the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration (MOSSI) contract, KBR will develop and execute spaceflight operations that will help in the testing of the most powerful rocket ever built — the Space Launch System. Also, it will provide the management, personnel, equipment and supplies to support spacecraft, payload, satellite and propulsion systems operations, as well as multi-program facilities, including the Huntsville Operations Support Center.



Marshall’s highly technical, mission-focused and high-impact services will boost several NASA programs, payload developers, educational institutions, international partner space agencies, as well as commercial partners.



KBR Support to Space Operations



Over the past 60 years, KBR has been offering mission-critical space support services to NASA and other agencies. Being one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations, KBR currently operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities.



The company offers space and mission solutions for astronaut training and health, satellite and human spaceflight ground control, mission operations, extravehicular activity support, and more. Also, it delivers real-time human spaceflight command and control 24 hours a day throughout the week.



The recent work further enhances its prominence in supporting space operations.



A Look at KBR’s Performance & Prospects



The contract with NASA reflects KBR’s ability to cash in on big government projects for driving revenues. The company’s backlog of $13.92 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) highlights underlying strength. It believes that the solid project execution strategy will ultimately help the company in margin expansion.



Shares of KBR have broadly outperformed the industry in past three months. Its shares have surged 68.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.7% in the same period owing to ongoing contract wins, acquisitions and robust organic growth. We believe that the recent move will further boost its performance.







KBR — which shares space with Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and AECOM ACM in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.