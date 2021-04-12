KBR Wins $470 Mln, Multi-year Contract From UK Naval Defense-Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Science, technology and engineering solutions provider KBR, Inc. (KBR) has secured a five-year, $470 million contract from the UK Naval Defence, KBR said in a statement.

KBS Maritime, a joint venture of KBR and BAE Systems, will deliver data-driven facilities management and dockside services at the HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

This is as part of the UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP) to cover the management of naval bases in Portsmouth, Clyde and Devonport.

"This successful award is testament to the innovative proposition by two world-leading organizations that have a proud history of supporting UK defense," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO.

In February, KBR had announced a key contract to provide support for a major naval infrastructure program at HM Clyde Naval Base in Scotland.

