KBR Wins $61M Task Order to Support Defense Health Agency

KBR, Inc. KBR is ready to assist the Naval Information Warfare Center (“NIWC”) Atlantic with a new one-year $60.7 million task order and three one-year options on its Seaport NxG IDIQ contract.



With its solid project execution efforts, KBR’s professionals will support the Defense Health Agency's cybersecurity services and risk management framework initiatives. The contract mainly focuses on providing cybersecurity and information assurance services at locations in and outside the Continental United States.



Per the deal, the company will offer assessment and authorization execution, cyber tools development, security control assessments and cybersecurity sustainment support services to NIWC Atlantic.

Strategic Initiatives to Boost Backlog

The company has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



KBR's determination to reduce emissions, diversify products, improve energy efficiency and implement more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving its performance. Demand for the company’s technologies in ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics and refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards have been going strong.



As of Dec 29, 2023, the total backlog (including award options of $4.4 billion) was $21.73 billion compared with $19.76 billion reported in 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.79 billion and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.55 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.5% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 13.1% growth. KBR’s earnings estimate for 2024 reflects 10% year-over-year growth.

