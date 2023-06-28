KBR Together With McCallie Bag $300 Mln Multi-year Contract From NASA

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science and technology firm and a subcontractor to McCallie Associates, Inc., has bagged a $300 million Systems Engineering Advanced Services II or SEAS II contract from NASA.

The five-year contract aims to support NASA's mission engineering and systems analysis division and related applied engineering and technology directorate organizations.

In addition, the prime and subcontractors will provide guidance, navigation, control systems, and others.

