KBR to Support U.S. Government With KBR Vaault Technology

To support U.S. federal government departments and agencies, KBR, Inc. KBR introduced its commercial cloud and mission service platform — KBR Vaault — on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace as FedRAMP Ready.



The KBR Vaault technology provides various domain-specific solutions, including public safety digital evidence management. The technology provides an integrated system that facilitates rapid deployment and custom configuration. In April 2022, KBR Vaault was approved as FedRAMP Ready at the High Baseline by the FedRAMP Program Management Office.



FedRAMP is a joint U.S. government effort establishing a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies.



Apart from a safe and secure environment, KBR Vaault for Public Safety Video Evidence facilitates the secure collection, review, archival and distribution of evidence collected by mobile users. Also, it allows for the consolidation, organization, retrieval, and search of video and audio data using cloud computing technologies.



Impressively, this FedRAMP Ready offering enables remote monitoring, situational awareness, and incident management, including the viewing and operation of live and recorded surveillance devices, anywhere and anytime, while within network connectivity.



KBR’s Government Solutions’ president, Byron Bright, stated, "KBR Vaault enables reliable remote monitoring and incident management support to customers during any contingency that may arise. When it matters most, KBR Vaault is simply a product you can count on."

KBR’s Robust Technology Support to Aid Business

For more than 50 years, KBR has been leading the process technology development, commercialization and the plant design solutions industry. KBR’s best-in-class technologies have been designing and building end-to-end, sophisticated digitization solutions and services for clients across the world.



These digitized technologies and solutions help companies increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs and create opportunities to generate higher revenues and profitability. Overall, it has been driving growth by focusing on lowering carbon emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBR’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry so far this year. KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level and potential government and technology businesses.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AECOM ACM — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and those in environmental, energy and water businesses.



AECOM’s expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 21.6%. The consensus mark for its 2022 earnings has moved up to $3.43 per share from $3.40 in the past 60 days.



Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL — a Zacks Rank #2 company — has been benefiting from broad-based growth across the E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation solutions segments.



The consensus mark for Sterling’s 2022 earnings rose to $2.61 per share from $2.60 in the past 30 days. This suggests 7.9% year-over-year growth.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM — a Zacks Rank #2 company — is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings and focus on innovation and cost-saving efforts. Its sound shareholder-friendly policies add to its appeal.



Howmet Aerospace has seen an upward estimate revision from $1.38 per share to $1.41 for the 2022 bottom line in the past 60 days. This suggests 39.6% year-over-year growth.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.