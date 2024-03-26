KBR To Provide Cybersecurity Services To NIWC Atlantic - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) was awarded a one-year $60.7 million task order with three one-year options on Seaport NxG IDIQ contract to assist with project execution for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. The company said, if all options are exercised, the estimated value of the four-year task order is $245.6 million.

Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions, U.S., stated: "This is a new contract for KBR and we're excited to demonstrate our high-end services and sophisticated cyber expertise in support of NIWC Atlantic's continuous drive for innovative cybersecurity technologies and solutions."

