KBR to Offer Low-Carbon Ammonia Solution With ATR Technology

KBR, Inc. KBR has unveiled that its customers will now have the option to include Air Liquide's Autothermal Reforming (ATR) technology solution for producing low-carbon ammonia at a large scale.



KBR's world-leading ammonia synthesis technology will now be coupled with a fully integrated and flexible ATR for large-scale syngas production applications. The ammonia synthesis technology provides customers with highly flexible, fully integrated and customized solutions for the production of low-carbon ammonia.



For decades, KBR’s differentiated ammonia synthesis technology has provided complete solutions for blue and green ammonia and a large-scale capacity of up to 10,000 MTPD. The addition of ATR will help customers achieve energy efficiency, world-leading reliability, a simplified single-train production process and up to 99% carbon capture in highly integrated industrial facilities.

KBR’s Low-Carbon Ammonia Offerings Bode Well

Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered and constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide, capturing approximately 50% of the market share of licensed capacity. The determination to lower emissions, achieve product diversification and energy efficiency and develop more sustainable technologies and solutions has been driving KBR’s performance.



To expand its low-carbon ammonia offerings for energy transition, KBR has been working on multiple contracts. In April, it won a deal to provide the K-GreeN technology for Atlas Agro AG’s planned investment in a series of green nitrate plants. The technology was chosen by Avina Clean Hydrogen for its green ammonia project in the United States. Earlier in February, KBR secured a K-GreeN contract from Enaex, S.A., for the HyEx green ammonia project in Chile, South America.



The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, refining for product diversification and greener solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction and KBR’s advisory portfolio continues to see increasing activity, particularly in energy transition.

Share Price Performance

Shares of the company fell 2.43% on Jul 19 but have gained 31.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 19.7% growth. The company's 2023 earnings estimates indicate 6.3% year-over-year growth. The trend is likely to continue, given the solid backlog level (including award options).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of Mar 31, 2023, the total backlog (including award options) was $20.89 billion compared with $19.76 billion at 2021-end. Of the total backlog, GS booked $16 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.9 billion of the total backlog.



KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been gaining from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance and technology and consulting services.



KBR’s long-term, mission-critical programs provide strong visibility in volatile times. Its determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, inorganic moves and strategic alliances bodes well.

