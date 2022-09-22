KBR To License Carbon Capture Technology From Giammarco-Vertrocoke

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said it has signed a master license and engineering agreement with Giammarco-Vertrocoke for KBR to license its carbon capture technology globally. This technology is energy efficient, flexible and can be integrated across the value chain for blue ammonia, petrochemical, and refining industries.

Giammarco-Vetrocoke is a licensor for CO2 Capture Processes based on activated Hot Potassium Carbonate solution.

"This agreement with Giammarco-Vetrocoke enables us to integrate and deploy critical carbon capture solutions today to help our clients meet their sustainability targets," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.

