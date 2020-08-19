KBR To Acquire Centauri From Arlington Capital For About $800 Mln In Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners, under which KBR will acquire Centauri, LLC, a leading independent provider of high-end space, directed energy and other advanced technology solutions, for approximately $800 million in cash, net of tax benefits.

The deal will significantly expand KBR's military space, defense modernization and cyber solutions portfolio. It builds on KBR's previous strategic acquisitions and successful integrations of Wyle, Honeywell Technology Solutions and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, and creates a combined platform with extensive expertise in civil, military, intelligence and commercial space solutions.

Centauri is a technology-driven company that provides high-end engineering and development solutions for critical, well-funded, national security missions associated with space, intelligence, cyber and emerging technologies, such as directed energy and missile defense.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia with 22 offices across the United States, Centauri has more than 1,750 employees, a majority of which have special access clearances and half of whom have advanced degrees.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the KBR Board of Directors and the board of managers of Centauri and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

KBR expects to fund the purchase price of approximately $800 million with approximately $300 million in cash on hand and $500 million of debt.

