KBR Supports Successful Launch of Axiom Mission 4, Expanding Role in Commercial Spaceflight

KBR successfully supported Axiom Mission 4, enhancing its role in commercial spaceflight through extensive crew training and operational support.

Quiver AI Summary

KBR announced the successful launch and execution of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, highlighting its growing involvement in commercial spaceflight. The company provided extensive training for the four crew members, enabling them to conduct their two-week mission, and marked this event as part of its ongoing partnership with NASA through previous missions. For the first time, KBR embedded four flight controllers in Axiom Space’s mission control to offer real-time support. KBR's President expressed pride in supporting space exploration, emphasizing the company's established history and expertise in human spaceflight operations.

Potential Positives

KBR successfully supported the Axiom Mission 4, highlighting its expanding role in the growing commercial spaceflight sector.

The company provided comprehensive ISS systems and medical training to astronauts, reinforcing its expertise in human spaceflight operations.

KBR embedded flight controllers in mission control for real-time operational support, showcasing its capabilities in next-level mission execution.

This mission marks KBR's fourth successful involvement with Axiom, continuing a legacy of significant contributions to private astronaut missions since its inception.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight potential risks and uncertainties that may adversely affect the company's future financial performance, which could lead to investor concerns.

FAQ

What is Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) about?

Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, supported by KBR.

When did the Ax-4 mission launch?

The Axiom Mission 4 launched on June 25, 2025.

What role did KBR play in Axiom Mission 4?

KBR provided ISS systems and medical training, and embedded flight controllers for real-time support during the mission.

How many private astronaut missions has KBR supported?

KBR has supported four private astronaut missions through its agreements with NASA.

What is KBR's experience in human spaceflight?

KBR has worked with every U.S. astronaut since 1968, providing various support services in space exploration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KBR forecast page.

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) supported the successful launch and execution of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expanding role in commercial spaceflight.





KBR provided comprehensive International Space Station systems and medical training to the four Ax-4 crew members, enabling them to live and work aboard the space station during their two-week mission. This training represents the fourth private astronaut mission KBR has supported through its Reimbursable Space Act Agreements with NASA, using its experience and expertise from the Integrated Mission Operations Contract III (IMOC III) and Health and Human Performance Contract (HHPC).





In a first for the company, KBR also embedded four flight controllers into Axiom Space’s mission control center, providing real-time operational support throughout the mission.





“KBR is proud to continue supporting NASA and commercial partners as we push the boundaries of human space exploration,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President, Defense, Intel and Space. “This milestone marks an exciting step forward that reflects both our growing footprint in the evolving private space sector and our reputation as a trusted partner in human spaceflight operations.”





Ax-4 launched on June 25 and continues KBR’s legacy of supporting private astronaut missions, following its contributions to Axiom Mission 1, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3.





KBR has worked with every U.S. astronaut since 1968 – from training, health, mission and satellite operations to human spaceflight ground control and extravehicular support.







About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit www.kbr.com







Forward Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







For further information, please contact:











Investors









Jamie DuBray





Vice President, Investor Relations





713-753-5082







Investors@kbr.com











Media









Philip Ivy





Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing





713-753-3800







MediaRelations@kbr.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.