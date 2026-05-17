KBR Stock Has Fallen 45% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Disclosed a New $24 Million Bet

Key Points

Lone Peak Global Investors bought 584,372 shares of KBR; the estimated trade value was $24.00 million.

The quarter-end position value increased by $21.54 million, reflecting both share purchases and price moves.

The transaction represented a 4% change relative to fund AUM.

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Lone Peak Global Investors disclosed a new position in KBR (NYSE:KBR) in its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 584,372 shares in a trade estimated at $24.00 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Lone Peak Global Investors initiated a new stake in KBR (NYSE:KBR), acquiring 584,372 shares. The estimated transaction value is $24.00 million, calculated using the average unadjusted close for the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $21.54 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for Lone Peak Global Investors, representing 3.5873% of reportable assets under management after the trade

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:HSIC: $27.82 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:KDP: $27.24 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:UPS: $26.14 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE:OPLN: $24.98 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:CAH: $24.12 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, KBR shares were priced at $30.88, down 45% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.69 billion Net Income (TTM) $401.00 million Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $30.88

Company snapshot

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, with revenue streams from government contracts and proprietary process technologies across defense, intelligence, space, energy transition, and industrial sectors.

The firm operates a dual-segment model: Government Solutions delivers lifecycle support, systems engineering, and mission-critical services to defense and government agencies, while Sustainable Technology Solutions commercializes proprietary technologies, consulting, and digital industrial platforms.

Its primary customers include U.S., U.K., and Australian government agencies, as well as global commercial clients in energy, chemicals, and industrial markets.

KBR is a global provider of engineering, technology, and professional services, serving both government and commercial markets. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of proprietary technologies and deep expertise in mission-critical government programs to drive stable, recurring revenues. Its focus on energy transition and digital solutions positions KBR as a strategic partner for clients seeking innovation and operational efficiency in complex environments.

What this transaction means for investors

With its new position, Lone Peak seems to be suggesting that the market may be underestimating how much value KBR’s planned breakup and government-focused backlog could unlock over the next few years. After a rough selloff this past year, Lone Peak appears to be leaning into a business that still has long-duration contracts, steady cash flow, and exposure to defense, AI infrastructure, energy transition, and space programs.



KBR’s first quarter was messy on the surface, with revenue falling 5% to $1.9 billion as European military contingency work rolled off. Net income also slipped 12% to $102 million. But underneath that, there were signs of resilience. Adjusted EBITDA actually rose 1% to $251 million, backlog and options remained massive at $23.2 billion, and book-to-bill stayed positive at 1.1x.



The company also continues winning large contracts tied to AI-enabled defense systems, logistics, refinery maintenance, and space infrastructure. Management is still targeting a tax-free spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions business in January, arguing the split could create two more focused companies, which could ultimately help turn things around.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KBR and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.