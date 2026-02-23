KBR Stock Down 20% as Investor Slashes $41 Million Stake Despite $23 Billion Backlog

Key Points

Engine Capital sold 960,161 KBR shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $41.16 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $46.29 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

The post-transaction stake stood at 124,567 shares valued at $5.01 million.

On February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 960,161 shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR), with the estimated transaction value at $41.16 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engine Capital Management reduced its stake in KBR by 960,161 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $41.16 million, using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 124,567 shares, worth $5.01 million. The stake’s quarter-end value declined by $46.29 million, a figure that reflects both trading activity and market price movement.

What else to know

Engine Capital Management’s KBR holding now makes up 0.69% of 13F reportable AUM, down from 6.1% the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:AVTR: $136.69 million (21% of AUM) NYSE:NATL: $98.38 million (15% of AUM) NYSE: UNF: $88.71 million (12% of AUM) NASDAQ:OFIX: $64.47 million (10% of AUM) NASDAQ:NXST: $40.46 million (6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, KBR shares were priced at $41.26, down 20% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $41.26 Market Capitalization $5.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.06 billion Net Income (TTM) $380.00 million

Company snapshot

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, including proprietary process technologies for ammonia, syngas, fertilizers, chemicals, clean refining, and digital industrial platforms.

The firm generates revenue through government contracts for defense, intelligence, and space, as well as consulting, engineering, and technology licensing in the energy transition and industrial sectors.

It serves government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, alongside global commercial clients in energy, chemicals, and critical infrastructure.

KBR is a large-scale provider of engineering and technology solutions, with a diversified portfolio spanning government services and sustainable technology. The company leverages proprietary technologies and digital platforms to address complex challenges in defense, energy, and industrial markets. Its global presence and expertise in both government and commercial sectors underpin a resilient business model focused on innovation and operational excellence.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital allocation tells you what managers believe about risk, and when a position that once made up 6% of a portfolio shrinks to less than 1%, that doesn’t seem like routine rebalancing. Instead, it seems like a call on where upside is likely to come from next.



To be clear, KBR’s fundamentals are not imploding. Third-quarter revenue held steady at $1.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA rose 10% to $240 million with a 12.4% margin, and adjusted EPS climbed 21% to $1.02. Plus, backlog and options stand at $23.4 billion with a 1.4x book-to-bill. All of this points to a business with real cash generation and visibility.



But shares are down 20% over the past year, badly trailing the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain. Guidance for fiscal 2025 revenue was revised down to $7.75 billion to $7.85 billion, reflecting award timing and protest delays, and that uncertainty matters.



Long-term investors should focus on three things: whether backlog converts into sustained margin expansion, how the planned Mission Technology Solutions spin-off reshapes the multiple, and whether capital returns offset slower top-line growth. A sale this large suggests patience may be required.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KBR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

