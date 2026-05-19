Is KBR Stock a Buy After a Company Director Purchased 3,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director Lewis Von Thaer acquired 3,000 shares in an open-market transaction on May 14, 2026, representing a transaction value of ~$92,000 at around $30.77 per share.

This purchase increased direct holdings by 40.77%, taking total direct ownership to 10,358 shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired via direct ownership; no indirect or derivative mechanisms were involved.

This is the only net purchase (and largest single trade) reported by Lewis Von Thaer in the past year, expanding effective capacity for future transactions.

10 stocks we like better than KBR ›

Lewis Von Thaer, a Director at KBR (NYSE:KBR), reported an open-market purchase of 3,000 common shares on May 14, 2026, for a total consideration of ~$92,000 as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 3,000 Transaction value $92,310 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,358 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$318,700

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($30.77).

Key questions

How material is this purchase relative to Lewis Von Thaer's historical activity?

This is the first open-market purchase reported by Lewis Von Thaer in the past year, and it accounts for all net share accumulation during that period, as prior filings were administrative in nature and did not involve open-market trading.

This is the first open-market purchase reported by Lewis Von Thaer in the past year, and it accounts for all net share accumulation during that period, as prior filings were administrative in nature and did not involve open-market trading. What effect does the transaction have on direct ownership and overall insider alignment?

The transaction increased direct holdings by 40.77%, raising effective insider ownership, though the post-transaction stake remains below 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the latest disclosure.

The transaction increased direct holdings by 40.77%, raising effective insider ownership, though the post-transaction stake remains below 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the latest disclosure. Was the purchase executed at a discount or premium to recent market levels?

The shares were acquired at around $30.77 per share, which was slightly below the market close of $30.88 on May 14, 2026, and marginally above the subsequent price of $30.06 as of May 15, 2026.

The shares were acquired at around $30.77 per share, which was slightly below the market close of $30.88 on May 14, 2026, and marginally above the subsequent price of $30.06 as of May 15, 2026. Does the transaction signal a broader change in trading cadence or strategy?

Given the absence of sell transactions and the lack of recent open-market activity by Lewis Von Thaer, this purchase represents a departure from a previously inactive posture, with the increased holdings providing greater future transaction capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.69 billion Net income (TTM) $401 million Dividend yield 2.20% 1-year price change -43.70%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

KBR delivers scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, with revenue streams from government lifecycle support, proprietary process technologies, and digital industrial platforms.

It operates a dual-segment model. Government solutions provides advanced systems and mission support to defense and intelligence agencies, while its sustainable technology solutions licenses process technologies and consults on energy transition and industrial efficiency.

The company serves government agencies in the US, UK, and Australia, as well as global commercial clients in defense, energy, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors.

KBR is a large-scale engineering and technology firm with a diversified portfolio across government and commercial markets. The company leverages proprietary technologies and digital platforms to address complex challenges in defense, energy transition, and industrial operations.

What this transaction means for investors

KBR Board of Directors member Lewis Von Thaer’s May 14 purchase of 3,000 shares suggests he is bullish on the stock, and that the share price had dropped to a level that made it worthwhile to add to his existing stake. KBR shares fell to a 52-week low of $29.94 on May 15, the day after Von Thaer’s buy.

The stock is down for a number of reasons. KBR reported first quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, a 5% decline year over year. Its 2026 sales forecast projected between $7.9 billion to $8.4 billion, up from 2025’s $7.8 billion, but the low end of that guidance is underwhelming.

KBR plans to separate its government and sustainability divisions into two publicly-traded companies with shareholders owning stakes in each. The plan doesn’t seem to be helping the stock. However, Lewis Von Thaer’s purchase indicates he believes the separation is the right strategy.

With KBR’s stock price decline, its price-to-earnings ratio of 10 is around a low point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to pick up shares if you believe its spin-off will lead to gains over the long term.

Should you buy stock in KBR right now?

Before you buy stock in KBR, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and KBR wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KBR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.