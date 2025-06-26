$KBR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KBR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,110,027 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KBR:
$KBR Insider Trading Activity
$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246
- GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149
$KBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,404,316 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,948,979
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,142,111 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,888,548
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,132,105 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,390,150
- RIT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC removed 977,021 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,598,826
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 944,358 shares (+107.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,038,471
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 912,475 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,450,379
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 889,322 shares (+5030.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,297,128
$KBR Government Contracts
We have seen $522,747,987 of award payments to $KBR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOGISTIC CIVIL AUGMENTATION PROGRAM (LOGCAP) V AWARD FOR EUCOM PERFORMANCE TASK ORDER.: $147,070,288
- LOGISTIC CIVIL AUGMENTATION PROGRAM (LOGCAP) V AWARD FOR NORTHCOM-NTC.: $58,463,618
- TASK ORDER AWARD FOR LOGCAP EUCOM AOR TO SUPPORT OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE FOR SUPPORT AT CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOS...: $50,916,282
- MEDICAL SUPPORT SERVICES IRAQ (MEDSSI): $34,678,576
- AFCAP V - BASIC CONTRACT KBR: $34,473,909
$KBR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
$KBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025
