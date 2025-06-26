$KBR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KBR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,110,027 of trading volume.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KBR:

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KBR Government Contracts

We have seen $522,747,987 of award payments to $KBR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

