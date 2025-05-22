KBR Signs Letter of Intent with ACMI Properties to Establish Human Spaceflight Food Laboratory in Houston

KBR partners with ACMI Properties to establish a human spaceflight food lab at NASA's Exploration Park in Houston.

Quiver AI Summary

KBR has signed a letter of intent with ACMI Properties to develop a 45,000 square-foot human spaceflight food laboratory at NASA’s Exploration Park near Johnson Space Center, enhancing its commercial space capabilities. This facility will cater to the expanding low-Earth orbit (LEO) industry, focusing on designing and producing customized astronaut food systems. KBR aims to provide safe and effective food solutions to bolster human performance on space missions, addressing needs across various mission phases. The collaboration with ACMI Properties will support not only human spaceflight but also industries requiring advanced food safety and lifecycle management for performance-driven environments.

Potential Positives

KBR has signed a letter of intent with ACMI Properties to develop a human spaceflight food laboratory at NASA’s Exploration Park, showcasing its commitment to expanding commercial space capabilities.

The new 45,000 square-foot facility will address the growing demands for tailor-made astronaut food systems in the expanding commercial low-Earth orbit industry.

KBR's initiative is expected to enhance human performance and astronaut well-being during spaceflight missions, providing a crucial resource for NASA and its partners.

This collaboration positions KBR to set new benchmarks in the space sector and supports future missions, including potential expeditions to the Moon and Mars.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties in the implementation of the project, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The reliance on external partners, such as ACMI Properties, may raise concerns about KBR's control over critical aspects of the project, potentially leading to reliance on third-party performance.

The mention of numerous risks and uncertainties that could affect business outcomes may raise red flags for stakeholders regarding the viability and success of the new facility and its initiatives.

FAQ

What is KBR's recent announcement about?

KBR announced a letter of intent with ACMI Properties to expand its commercial space capabilities, including a human spaceflight food laboratory.

Where will the new KBR facility be located?

The new KBR facility will be located at NASA’s Exploration Park, adjacent to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

What will the KBR food laboratory focus on?

The food laboratory will focus on designing, testing, and producing astronaut food systems for human performance in space.

How will KBR support human spaceflight?

KBR aims to enhance astronaut well-being through tailored food solutions and support across all mission phases from pre-flight to post-flight.

What are the broader applications of the new facility?

The facility will also address food safety and management for humans in extreme environments beyond just space missions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KBR forecast page.

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR



(



NYSE: KBR), a leader in human spaceflight expertise for more than 60 years, has signed a letter of intent with ACMI Properties to grow KBR’s commercial space capabilities including a human spaceflight food laboratory at NASA’s Exploration Park, adjacent to Johnson Space Center. The 45,000 square-foot, Houston-based facility would serve the growing commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) industry where tailorable astronaut food systems and solutions will be designed, tested, validated, produced, and integrated into customer mission environments.





“This KBR-led capability is expected to serve as a critical resource for NASA and its provider community by delivering safe, expertly developed food solutions tailored for human performance on spaceflight missions,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President, Defense, Intel and Space. “Our commitment to fulfilling and exceeding all human performance needs—including behavioral health and performance—will be at the forefront of this endeavor and will provide a level of integration across all pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight mission phases that serves a multitude of mission models, durations, and complexities.”





KBR is committed to supporting the space industry with safe and expert-developed food systems, enhancing human performance, and promoting the well-being of astronauts and space professionals. With a strategic location at NASA’s Exploration Park, and in collaboration with ACMI Properties who specialize in building mission critical infrastructure, KBR expects to set new benchmarks along with the co-located Exploration Park innovators feeding the needs of LEO, Moon, and Mars providers as humanity pursues destiny.





In addition to supporting human spaceflight programs, the facility is targeting applications that supply goods, services, or technologies where advanced food safety, packaging, and lifecycle management solutions for humans in extreme and performance-driven environments are key considerations for mission success.







About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit



www.kbr.com









Forward Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company’s letter of intent with ACMI Properties and the development and capabilities of the proposed facility, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







For further information, please contact:











Investors









Jamie DuBray





Vice President, Investor Relations





713-753-5082







Investors@kbr.com











Media









Philip Ivy





Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing





713-753-3800







MediaRelations@kbr.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.