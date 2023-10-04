KBR Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.56, changing hands as low as $56.92 per share. KBR Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KBR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.751 per share, with $65.8695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.07.
