KBR Secures Multiyear $640 Mln NASA Contract

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a company delivering science, technology and engineering solutions, said on Monday that it has been awarded a five year $640 million Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 contract to support over 10 NASA exploration missions.

As part of the contract, KBR will perform mission IT and systems engineering, as well as design, implementation, integration and testing of ground systems and operations products for NASA's key projects.

The list of projects include Earth Observing System, Earth Observing System Data and Operations System, among many others.

As of now, KBR operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities.

