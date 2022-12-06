KBR Secures Engineering Services Contract for CrossWind

KBR, Inc. KBR has secured an engineering services contract, which entitles it to design an advanced offshore energy storage project for CrossWind. Notably, CrossWind is a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco.



Per the contract, KBR will provide a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm located offshore Netherlands.



KBR and Shell will design and develop facilities that integrate lithium-ion battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysis production at a megawatt scale. The design will help in hydrogen production and electricity storage in times of high-power production. It will also convert hydrogen to electricity, via a fuel cell, during a lower power production phase.



Pertaining to the contract, Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said, “To solve the current global 'energy trilemma,' the world needs an energy mix that relies more on wind, solar and nuclear power. With our deep expertise in engineering and energy solutions, KBR is positioned to help our valued customers — partners like the CrossWind JV —drive the energy transition."

Focus on Energy Transition

KBR has been a leader in energy transition and has wide-ranging experience supporting sustainable energy projects worldwide. The determination to lower emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving KBR’s performance. Demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food productions, olefins for non-single-use plastics and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been going strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in the energy transition.



Sustainable Technology Solutions' (STS) revenues increased 15.6% year over year to $333 million in third-quarter 2022. STS benefited from strong end markets, superior technology offerings and highly sought-after engineering solutions.



As of Sep 30, 2022, total backlog (including award options) was $19.77 billion compared with $19.71 billion at 2021-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $11.32 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.01 billion of the total backlog.





Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



