News & Insights

Markets
KBR

KBR Secures Engineering Service Contract From First State Hydrogen

April 09, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology and engineering solutions provider, on Tuesday said it received an engineering services contract from First State Hydrogen, Inc.

The terms of the contract haven't been disclosed by the company.

First State Hydrogen will be provided with engineering services for a feasibility study in developing a clean hydrogen production facility through electrolysis powered by renewable energy.

"This award highlights KBR's extensive and innovative clean hydrogen expertise, in providing solutions that matter, and our strategic commitment to the energy transition," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.