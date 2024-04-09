KBR Secures Engineering Service Contract From First State Hydrogen

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a science, technology and engineering solutions provider, on Tuesday said it received an engineering services contract from First State Hydrogen, Inc.

The terms of the contract haven't been disclosed by the company.

First State Hydrogen will be provided with engineering services for a feasibility study in developing a clean hydrogen production facility through electrolysis powered by renewable energy.

"This award highlights KBR's extensive and innovative clean hydrogen expertise, in providing solutions that matter, and our strategic commitment to the energy transition," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

