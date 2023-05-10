News & Insights

Markets
KBR

KBR Secures Contract From India's Hindustan Petroleum

May 10, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering solutions company, on Wednesday, said that it has received a contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to implement its supercritical solvent deasphalting (SDA) technology, ROSE at HPCL's Mumbai Refinery.

Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering, training, start-up support and proprietary equipment to HPCL under the contract terms. 850 thousand tones per annum unit will be consolidated with HPCL's existing facility.

"This unit will help HPCL enhance refinery economics by upgrading fuel oil into more valuable products while lowering the overall carbon footprint.", said Doug Kelly, president of KBR in a statement.

In premarket activity on the New York Stock Exchange, KBR shares were trading at $58.28 down 0.83 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.